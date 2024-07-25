Goodbye USB-A, new Pixel 9 series may not ship with an A-to-C adapter

Ankit Banerjee / Android Authority

TL;DR A big Pixel 9 series leak revealed an interesting detail about what will be included in the box.

It appears this year’s model could ship without a USB-A-to-C adapter.

This would be the first Pixel phone not to ship with an adapter.

The Pixel 9 series is set to launch next month during Google’s hardware event. Yet a massive leak recently emerged ahead of the showcase, revealing all kinds of details about the next iteration of Google’s handset. One such detail suggests that Google will remove something that’s been included with every Pixel phone to date.

The leak in question, which we covered here, includes a series of promotional materials for the Pixel 9 series. In one of the leaked slides, it shows what will be included in the box with your purchase. These items include the handset, a USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0), and a SIM tool.

So what’s missing here? It’s easy to miss since it’s become somewhat inconsequential, but there is no Quick Switch Adapter (USB-A-to-C adapter) shown or mentioned in this slide. If this leak is true, this would make the Pixel 9 series the first in the line to be shipped without this adapter, as you can see from Google’s list that documents what is in the box for every Pixel phone.

Since a large majority of devices these days use USB-C, this adapter has become less relevant as time has gone on. Its possible removal from the box is likely a move to reduce e-waste and an admission from Google that USB-C is more prevalent now. As with wall chargers, you likely have at least one of these adapters in your home already. I know that I very rarely use my adapter and it just sits on my desk on the off chance that I need it.

However, it’s important to note that this is a leak and things could change by launch time. Additionally, this is only one slide and it’s for the Pixel 9 Pro XL; it’s possible the adapter could still be in the box for other models. On top of that, what’s included in the box could differ depending on the market you’re in.

We should get all of our questions answered on launch day, which will happen on August 13 this year. The Made by Google event is scheduled to start at 10 AM PT and will be held in Mountain View, CA.

