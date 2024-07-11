Pixel 9 series prices leak and it's not good news

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has shared the prices and configurations of the Pixel 9 family in France.

The Pixel 9, Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold will reportedly start at €899 (~$977), €1,099 (~$1,195), €1,199 (~$1,303), €1,899 (~$2,065), respectively.

It seems that the Pro and Pro Fold will stay at the same price, but the standard model will be more expensive.

Now that Galaxy Unpacked is over, our eyes turn to Google and its upcoming Pixel hardware event. We expect to see the whole Pixel 9 series there, which now also includes an XL model and the firm’s sole foldable. In case you don’t want to wait until next month to find out how much you could be paying for one, a new leak may have revealed the price point for all four models in France.

Although plenty of information has leaked regarding the Pixel 9 family, we haven’t seen any leaked prices, until now. The outlet Dealabs has reportedly obtained the configurations, prices, and colors for France. According to the publication, here’s what you can expect:

Pixel 9 128 GB: €899 (~$977) in Obsidian (Volcanic Black), Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito

€899 (~$977) in Obsidian (Volcanic Black), Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito 256 GB: €999 (~$1,086) in Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, and Mojito Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB: €1,099 (~$1,195) in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), and Pink

€1,099 (~$1,195) in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), and Pink 256 GB: €1,199 (~$1,303) in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink

€1,199 (~$1,303) in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink 512 GB: €1,329 (~$1,445) in Obsidian and Hazel Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128 GB: €1,199 (~$1,303) in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel

€1,199 (~$1,303) in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel 256 GB: €1,299 (~$1,413) in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink

€1,299 (~$1,413) in Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Pink 512 GB: €1,429 (~$1,554) in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel

€1,429 (~$1,554) in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Hazel 1TB: €1,689 (~$1,837) in Obsidian Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256 GB: €1,899 (~$2,065) in Obsidian and Porcelain

€1,899 (~$2,065) in Obsidian and Porcelain 512 GB: €2,029 (~$2,207) in Obsidian and Porcelain There’s some good news and bad news when you compare these prices to the Pixel 8. Starting with the good news, it seems the new Fold and Pro are the same price as before. The bad news, however, is that it seems the vanilla model got a €100 price hike, going from €799 to €899.

It’s important to reiterate that these prices are said to reflect the prices in France, but they should also be applicable elsewhere in the EU. We have converted these prices to USD for reference, but know that international pricing is usually different from prices here in the US. August’s Pixel event is in August, so there’s still plenty of time for the US prices to leak.

