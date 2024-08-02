Pixel 9 series release dates leaked: You could be waiting for a long time for your Pixel 9 Pro Fold

TL;DR A new leak has shed light on the possible release and availability dates for the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are said to open on August 13, with open sales could open on August 22.

Meanwhile, open sales for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are said to begin on September 4, while those for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are said to begin on September 26.

The Made by Google 2024 event is right around the corner, and we’re expecting to see Google unveil the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (previously presumed to be called the Pixel Fold 2). While Google has confirmed the name and design of the phones, and the event has been confirmed for August 13, 2024, it seems that customers will have to wait a while before they can get their hands on the phone, especially with the new foldable.

A leak by Android Headlines claims that the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be available for pre-order right after the launch keynote ends, so about 2 pm ET on August 13. Companies usually have about a week or so between pre-orders and open sales, and similarly, Google is expected to begin open sales on August 22.

The shipping dates for the other devices get a bit interesting. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is said to go on sale on September 4, giving us more than half a month between the official launch and device availability. And if you were looking to get your hands on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, those are expected to go on sale on September 26, about a month and a half after the announcement. The leak does not cover shipping dates for the Pixel Watch 3.

Google is holding its Made by Google event earlier this year, which will likely put pressure on many different launch timelines. A wild leak also suggested that the Pixel 9 series could launch with Android 14 instead of Android 15, so it appears that Google is hurrying up quite a bit to get its products out. Google usually launches new Pixels and the new Android version in October, so an August launch is two months too early. We expect these timelines to smoothen out in the coming years as the rest of Google grows accustomed to an August launch.

