No, you don't need a 45W charger for the Google Pixel 9 or 9 Pro
Google has a new wall charger to sell you alongside your new Pixel 9 smartphone. The Google 45W USB-C Charger, conveniently sold separately, will set you back $29.99, but the truth of the matter is that you don’t need it. At least not unless you buy the top-of-the-line Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Google has tested the charging times of its new phones on this plug — 55% in 30 minutes for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro and 70% after 30 minutes for the XL. This gives it license to mention the 45W plug across the Pixel 9 series spec sheets, but the fine print reveals the actual power levels available to each phone.
- Google Pixel 9 — up to 27W
- Google Pixel 9 Pro — up to 27W
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — up to 37W
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold — up to 21W
Those who followed our Pixel 8 charging deep dives will recognize that 27W peak power level — it’s essentially unchanged from the previous generation (the Pixel 9 sees a small 2.5W boost). The new Fold languishes further behind, with a pathetic 21W. Also, recall that Google’s charging technology is based on the USB Power Delivery PPS specification and not proprietary technology. We have no indication this has changed with the Pixel 9 series, but we will be sure to retest once we have the phones in hand.
In other words, you can charge the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro Fold with exactly the same 30W or greater plug you used for the Pixel 8 series. The exception is the XL model, which charges at a higher power level than Google’s previous 30W USB-C charger can provide. You’ll want a plug capable of providing at least 40W, or you’ll be stuck with slower charging times.
Only the Pixel 9 Pro XL needs a more powerful charger, but even then Google's option isn't the cheapest.
Buying Google’s 45W model is a suitable choice for the XL. However, if you already own a 45W, 60W, 100W, or higher USB PD PSS plug from any brand, you’re covered for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. There are plenty of great alternatives to Google’s new plug, including cheaper and multi-port models. Just remember that the PPS extension is important; regular USB PD won’t charge as fast.
If you can, save yourself some money (and the world some eventual e-waste) by not rebuying another charger for your Pixel 9 or 9 Pro. Unless you don’t have a suitable one, of course.
