No, you don't need a 45W charger for the Google Pixel 9 or 9 Pro

Google has a new wall charger to sell you alongside your new Pixel 9 smartphone. The Google 45W USB-C Charger, conveniently sold separately, will set you back $29.99, but the truth of the matter is that you don’t need it. At least not unless you buy the top-of-the-line Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google has tested the charging times of its new phones on this plug — 55% in 30 minutes for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro and 70% after 30 minutes for the XL. This gives it license to mention the 45W plug across the Pixel 9 series spec sheets, but the fine print reveals the actual power levels available to each phone.

Google Pixel 9 — up to 27W

Google Pixel 9 Pro — up to 27W

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL — up to 37W

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold — up to 21W

Those who followed our Pixel 8 charging deep dives will recognize that 27W peak power level — it’s essentially unchanged from the previous generation (the Pixel 9 sees a small 2.5W boost). The new Fold languishes further behind, with a pathetic 21W. Also, recall that Google’s charging technology is based on the USB Power Delivery PPS specification and not proprietary technology. We have no indication this has changed with the Pixel 9 series, but we will be sure to retest once we have the phones in hand.