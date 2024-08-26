Some Pixel 9 Pro XL owners are reporting a camera tilt issue

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR An owner of the Pixel 9 Pro XL claims their phone has a camera tilt issue.

The issue seems to appear when switching to the 5x telephoto lens.

It appears a handful of other buyers are experiencing something similar.

Now that the Pixel 9 series has launched, Google’s new flagship is starting to get into the hands of consumers. Unfortunately, some buyers had a bit of bad luck with their purchase as reports are popping up about a camera tilt defect.

Google launched the Pixel 9 family on August 13, with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL hitting store shelves on August 22. One Pixel 9 Pro XL owner has now taken to Reddit to talk about a camera problem they’re experiencing with their telephoto lens.

According to the Reddit user, they noticed a “disturbing tilt” while recording a video. The user claims that they discovered the problem when attempting to switch from 2x zoom to 5x zoom. That user recorded a video of the defect, which you can see below.

It’s unclear how widespread this issue is, but this owner was not alone. Within the same thread, a few other owners chimed in, claiming they have tilt issues as well. However, it appears the problem is not isolated to the telephoto lens.

One Reddit user alleges that the tilt can be seen with their ultrawide lens, while another said they saw it on both the telephoto and ultrawide lenses. Meanwhile, one person says the problem happens to them too, but not every time.

We have not noticed any problems with our units, but we have reached out to Google about the claims. This article will be updated once new information is available.

