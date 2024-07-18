Google teases the Pixel 9 Pro's fresh new aesthetic and powerful AI capabilities

TL;DR Google released a teaser video for the Pixel 9 Pro, confirming a design refresh for the Pixel 9 series.

The video features Google Gemini running on the Pixel 9 Pro and composing a breakup letter to an old phone.

The Pixel 9 series will be officially unveiled at Google’s launch event on August 13.

Last month, Google surprised us by announcing its Pixel launch event for August 13 this year instead of the usual October timeline. The company has since confirmed the Pixel 9 series will debut at the event, and today, Google dropped an official teaser for the Pixel 9 Pro, showcasing its brand-new design and hinting at its powerful AI capabilities.

The teaser video is live on the Google Store website and shows Google Gemini running on the new Pixel 9 Pro, with a demo of the AI writing a breakup letter to an old phone. The letter is obviously a fun way to highlight how the Pixel 9 Pro is a major upgrade, implying that once you’ve experienced it, you won’t look back. Google’s X (formerly Twitter) account reposted the video with the caption, “It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy.”

As the video progresses, viewers are treated to a view of the back of the phone, revealing the sleek new flat-edged aesthetic that gives the Pixel series an iPhone-like look. We can also see the new camera bar featuring three lenses, which confirms what we already know: the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL will boast a triple camera setup.

If you’re into the nitty-gritty details of the camera specs, check out our exclusive report about the exact camera setups that all four Pixel 9 phones will have this year.

An interesting tidbit from the teaser is that it specifically calls out the Pixel 9 Pro, not the Pixel 9 series as a whole. This might be a hint that some of the more advanced AI features powered by Gemini could be exclusive to the Pro models. Fingers crossed that isn’t the case, but even if it is, there will be two Pro models to choose from, so there’s bound to be something for everyone.

With the official Pixel 9 series launch just a few weeks away, all our questions will soon be answered.

