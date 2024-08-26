PSA: Some Pixel 9 Pro buyers can't redeem the free Gemini Advanced trial

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Gemini Advanced promo for the Pixel 9 Pro is not available to some existing Google One subscribers.

Google One members billed through third-party providers, family plan members, and those on a 5TB or above plan can’t redeem the offer.

In the case of family plan members, Google will let you activate the offer if you leave your family group.

Google introduced a ton of new Gemini features with the Pixel 9 series, including the chatbot’s much-awaited conversational mode. However, some of these features are locked behind a Gemini Advanced subscription. While Google is offering a free one-year subscription to those who buy the new Pixel 9 Pro models, you might not be able to redeem it.

The Gemini Advanced promo gives Pixel 9 Pro buyers a one-year free trial of the Google One AI Premium plan, which includes Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Google services like Gmail and Docs, 2TB of cloud storage, and other Google One Premium plan benefits. It is available to all those who purchase the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, or 9 Pro Fold, but there’s a catch. A user report on Reddit has brought to light fine print indicating that Google won’t extend the offer to some existing Google One subscribers, including those who are part of a family plan.

A Google store page highlighting the promo states that the offer “does not apply to Google One members billed through 3rd party providers, Pixel Pass members, Google One family plan members, or Google One members on a 5TB plan or above.” As in the Reddit user’s case, if you’re part of a Google One family group, you will have to leave the group to activate the offer and you won’t be able to rejoin the group for 12 months. This limitation does not apply to those who own the family group, and several users who own their family group have confirmed being able to redeem the offer without encountering any issues.

It’s not immediately clear if Google has a similar provision for Google One members billed through third-party providers or those who have a 5TB plan or above. We can’t confirm if canceling the existing subscription will let users activate the offer in these cases.

