Limited Pixel 9 Pro pre-order gift turns out to be a collectible design poster

It turns out the collectible is a poster with sketches and notes from the Pixel 9 Pro design team.

The offer is available, in Australia at least, until August 25. It’s also available in Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan.

Back in July, we reported that Google was releasing a limited collectible in Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan for those who purchased a member of the Pixel 9 Pro series. At the time, we speculated that this could be original Google Pixel design posters, and even though we weren’t quite on the mark, we were close. As it turns out, the limited gift is an exclusive design sketch poster of the Pixel 9 Pro series (as first spotted by 9to5Google).

The poster features various original concept sketches of the Pixel 9 Pro, along with handwritten notes about its features and more. According to Google, the poster is made of “high-quality, textured stock made to last,” and it even has a unique foldable design that allows you to frame or mount it using the included instructions. In addition to this small gift, there’s a custom-made box and a thank-you card from the Google Industrial Design team.

The offer is available in Australia, at least, until August 25. While it’s not officially available in the US, Europe, or any other markets beyond those listed above, it’s inevitable that at least a portion of these will end up on platforms like eBay, we’d wager.

If you haven’t yet ordered a member of the Pixel 9 Pro series, you can check out our hands-on experience for a closer look or hit the links below to order now.

