Don't be jealous: some Pixel 9 Pro orders to get limited-edition collectible

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s got a special offer for Pixel 9 Pro shoppers in Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan.

Early orders can hope to receive a “limited-edition collectible.”

Expect something related to the Pixel’s design history, including possible original design posters.

How much are you looking forward to next month’s Pixel 9 launch? Even Google can’t seem to wait, dropping an official Pixel 9 Pro Fold teaser just yesterday. As we look forward to seeing Google showing of its latest hardware, and for sales of these devices to finally open, Google has started teasing a special offer for early Pixel 9 orders — but sadly, one you probably can’t take advantage of.

If you visit the Google Store as a resident of Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, or Japan, you’ll find the company advertising a “limited-edition collectible” for Pixel 9 Pro shoppers, as spotted by 9to5Google. So far it only appears to be available in this corner of the world.

What can perspective buyers over there hope to get? In Australia, Google teases that they could receive “a piece of Google Pixel design history, exclusively for the first orders of our new Pixel 9 Pro phones.” That’s a start, but doesn’t help much with what sort of physical product we might be talking about. Now, we realize that machine translations can sometimes miss the point a bit, or get confused by words related in different contexts, but if we’re taking the translation from Taiwan’s Google Store that you see displayed above at face value, this could involve a reproduction of the “original Google Pixel design posters.”

That sounds like a decently cool addition to the home office of phone nerds like us, so we are absolutely commiserating with all the other Pixel fans outside Southeast Asia who won’t be able to take advantage of this promo. Considering the positively ludicurous number of Google products, services, and offers that are US-only or US-first, though, we really have no business feeling at all upset about this.

Enjoy your exclusive, limited-edition Pixel 9 Pro bounty, those of you living where you’re eligible. The rest of us will just have to settle for what’s shaping up to be an incredible smartphone.

