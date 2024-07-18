It's official: Google's 2024 foldable is coming in August, and it's called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

TL;DR Google dropped a teaser video, confirming that its second foldable will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The teaser video shows the phone’s new design and slimmer bezels compared to the original Pixel Fold.

The Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will launch on August 13.

Someone at Google is feeling generous today. Earlier today, the company officially teased the Pixel 9 Pro for the first time, and now Google’s YouTube channel dropped another surprise. As we’ve speculated for some time now, Google’s second-generation foldable is joining the Pixel 9 series launch party, and no, it’s not going by the name “Pixel Fold 2.”

Yes, Google is calling its 2024 foldable the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as we exclusively reported earlier this year. This makes sense, given that the new Pixel foldable will share a lot of its internals and external design aesthetic with the Pixel 9 series.

The teaser video itself is short and sweet, but we were able to spot a few key details. Compared to the first-gen Pixel Fold, it looks like everything, including the hinge and the aspect ratios of both screens, has undergone a redesign. At first glance, the phone resembles the OnePlus Open in shape.

The video gives us a glimpse of the inner screen with noticeably slimmer bezels, and, interestingly, there’s no punch-hole visible for the selfie camera either. We can see the phone in the Porcelain colorway here. All the previous leaks about the phone so far have shown the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in black (Obsidian), and it looks like these would be the only two color options.

Another distinct feature of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is its squared-off camera module, which sets it apart from the other Pixel 9 models, which will feature a horizontally laid rectangular strip for the cameras. However, Android Authority recently reported that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might come with some significant sensor downgrades for its cameras compared to the original Pixel Fold. This decision might be a trade-off to accommodate the new slimmer design.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out more. The Google Pixel 9 series launch event is just a few weeks away, scheduled to begin August 13 at 10 AM PT.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments