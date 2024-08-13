Interested in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold? You won't be getting it from AT&T

TL;DR AT&T has confirmed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold won’t be available through its network.

The carrier will still offer the rest of the Pixel 9 family, as well as the Pixel Watch 3.

If you plan to buy a Pro Fold and use it on AT&T, your best bet is to get it unlocked.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a pretty substantial improvement to the original Pixel Fold thanks to numerous upgrades including its bigger display, a more polished design, and a much better aspect ratio. There are a lot of reasons to consider the device but if you plan to pick it up directly from AT&T, you are out of luck.

AT&T confirmed to CNET that the Fold Pro won’t be available on the network, though the carrier will still offer the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup and even the Pixel Watch 3. AT&T didn’t give any reason for why it is skipping out on the foldable, but the move is more than a little surprising considering the carrier previously offered the Pixel Fold. It’s also worth noting the carrier does offer the Pro Fold’s biggest rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

It’s also unclear if AT&T will officially certify unlocked Pixel 9 Pro Folds for the network or not, but we’ve reached out to AT&T for further comment. Hopefully, we’ll get a little more insight into why the new foldable isn’t on the network and will update accordingly. It could be just about anything from internal agreements with its other partners like Samsung to something as simple as a lack of sales from the original Pixel Fold. Of course, that’s just speculation on our part for now.

It is interesting that AT&T is the only one of the big three that is opting out of carrying this phone. Even if AT&T doesn’t officially support the device, there’s little to stop an AT&T customer from activating a preexisting SIM card, though. If you want the Fold Pro and plan to use it on AT&T’s network, we recommend buying it unlocked from Google directly.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments