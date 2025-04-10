Right now you can get the Pixel 9 and 9a for $799 total: But is there a catch?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR US Mobile is offering the Pixel 9 for $399 or a Pixel 9 + 9a bundle for $799 — up to $500 off. This is a real solid deal overall!

New customers can get the deal by activating a qualifying plan with a new line, while existing customers qualify if they’re already on an annual plan or have maintained a monthly plan for at least three consecutive months.

All phones are sold unlocked, with no long-term contract, so there are no commitments beyond the first year, or even less for existing users.

The Google Pixel 9a is officially available starting today, and to celebrate, US Mobile is launching a new Pixel promotion. Customers can either purchase the Pixel 9 for just $399 or bundle the Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 together for only $799, a total savings of around $400 to $500.

While some prepaid carriers like Visible have been offering promotions like this for a while, it’s a relatively new approach for US Mobile, and it looks like a fantastic deal. Is there a catch, though? While it’s true that free or heavily discounted phones often come with major strings attached in the postpaid world that minimize actual savings, the good news is that prepaid promotions tend to be much more straightforward and can save you significantly in the long run.

To qualify for the promotion, you’ll need to activate a new line on either the Annual Starter or Annual Premium plan, with a limit of two accounts total. Since these are annual plans, you’ll need to pay for the full year upfront. Don’t need a new line? You can still qualify if you’ve been a US Mobile customer for at least three months or are already on an annual plan. Just note that some budget-oriented plans aren’t eligible, but all major unlimited plans are included.

What makes this deal especially appealing is that there’s no long-term commitment beyond the first year (or beyond your existing terms if you’re already a customer). According to a support post from US Mobile, all their phones are sold unlocked. This is in sharp contrast to the typical postpaid model, which may lock you into a contract for up to 36 months. Even many prepaid carriers require at least a year of service — and often exclude existing customers — but that doesn’t appear to be the case here.

To learn more about US Mobile’s plan options before jumping into the offer via their website, head here. Not sure about prepaid? Also be sure to check out our guide to postpaid free Pixel 9a offers.

