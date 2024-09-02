Poll: What did you think of your Pixel 9's packaging?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Smartphone makers have increasingly considered environmentally friendly materials and methods in modern production processes. Whether that drive comes from a truly altruistic source or is just another part of their marketing efforts is debatable. Nevertheless, one of the companies driving this movement is Google, and the Pixel 9‘s packaging is its latest and great example.

Google’s new flagship phone series (as well as its other new products) comes in 100% plastic-free packaging — something of a first for the smartphone industry. The box itself is shrouded in a colorful sleeve, giving way to a tough cardboard box. The company also talks up its use of these materials, including a molding technique that allows for the secure placement of accessories.

With that said, we want to know what you think of the Pixel 9 series packaging. Do you like it, hate it, on the fence, or have another opinion entirely? Vote in our poll below.

What do you think of the Pixel 9's packaging? 73 votes I'm glad that the company is using less plastic in its packaging. 63 % I don't really care; provided it protects the device, I'm happy. 22 % I'm unhappy that the packaging feels and looks cheaper than before. 8 % I hate it because I like keeping my boxes for display or safekeeping. 7 %

There’s no doubt that plastic-free is a win in any packaging scenario. According to the UN Environmental Programme, up to 23 million tonnes of plastic waste makes its way into the world’s rivers, lakes, and oceans. The less plastic is used in a box you’re likely going to toss anyway, is something that should be celebrated. Granted, a few million Pixel 9 devices sold won’t massively add to this amount, but every decrease is a decrease nonetheless.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

For those who enjoy keeping their boxes to display or return their phones once they upgrade, the use of cheaper materials may make retaining them a little less attractive. Plastic may improve the longevity of these materials, especially in warmer, more humid environments. I almost always dump my boxes after the warranty period erodes, so this isn’t an issue for me. However, I would understand if collectors prefer the use of some plastic to preserve their keepsakes.

On the other hand, the use of cheaper-looking materials doesn’t suggest that a $800 device is lurking within it. Is this a massive problem? Probably not, as no one purchases a phone based on the box it arrives in. However, some fans are likely put-off or let down by the packaging.

Whichever camp you’re in, we’d like to know your thoughts. Be sure to vote in our poll above and drop a comment down below with your raw thoughts and feelings.

