Google might soon make this Pixel 9 exclusive feature even more useful (APK Teardown)

TL;DR Google is working on a new enhancement for the Pixel 9’s Call Notes feature.

The tool could soon let users copy and share complete call transcripts.

Currently, users can only share an audio recording of their calls and the call summary.

For the longest time, Google didn’t let Pixel users record calls on their phones. That changed with the Google Pixel 9 series, which introduced Call Notes, an AI-powered feature that not only summarizes calls but also provides an audio recording and a full transcript of conversations. Pixel 9 users can copy or share the call summary, read the call transcript, play the call recording, or share the call recording as an audio (.wav) file. Now, Google seems to be working towards adding another convenient tool to that list.

Our previous APK teardowns taught us that the internal codename for the Pixel 9’s Call Notes feature is “Fermat.” We’ve now found new code evidence in the latest beta version of the Phone by Google app linking “Fermat” to a new feature that would allow users to copy phone call transcripts as text and share them with someone else.

Code Copy Text <string name="fermat_transcript_copy_button_description">Copy call transcript</string> <string name="fermat_transcript_share_button_description">Share call transcript</string>

The added ability to copy and share call transcripts further enhances the Call Notes experience, making it easier for Pixel 9 users to share key details from their conversations.

It’s worth noting that Google also provides access to call transcripts through its Call Screening feature, which lets users see real-time transcriptions of screened calls. However, this new functionality specifically applies to transcripts generated by the Call Notes feature, which remains exclusive to the Pixel 9 series.

