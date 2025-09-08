Tonight only: One more chance to get a Pixel 9 unlocked for as little as $299

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Pixel 9

TL;DR US Mobile is relaunching its Pixel 9 deal starting today at 5 PM EST.

The phone costs $299 with an annual plan or $339 with a monthly plan, and the Pixel 9 devices are fully unlocked.

To qualify, you need at least 30 days of US Mobile service (or an annual plan), but there is no commitment beyond that.

Earlier this summer, US Mobile offered the Pixel 9 for just $249 in fully unlocked form, as long as you signed up for an unlimited plan. If you missed out, there’s one more chance to score it at nearly the same price. The catch? The offer goes live tonight at 5 PM EST and will likely sell out fast, as US Mobile has made it clear there is limited stock and there won’t be another opportunity again. In fact, the last time the offer was gone within about an hour.

This time, you’ve got two options. Sign up for an annual plan and get the Pixel 9 for $299, or pay $339 with a monthly plan (whether you’re new or existing). These are fully unlocked devices, not carrier-locked, but you’ll need at least one month of service—or a yearly plan for the lowest price.

Technically, you could buy the phone, keep your current carrier, and run a second eSIM with US Mobile for 30 days. Since the phone is unlocked, you can use it across networks without issue.

Honestly, once you try US Mobile, you may want to stick around. It supports all three major US networks, offers an add-on to run two networks at once, and its Dark Star (AT&T) and Warp (Verizon) options deliver near-postpaid priority levels.

If you’re planning to grab this deal, head to US Mobile’s website before 5 PM EST. The page is already live, but it currently says “coming soon,” so be ready to refresh right on time.

