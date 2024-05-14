Pixel 8a gets its first software update with a new AI feature

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 8a receives its first software update, including the May 2024 Android security patch.

The update also brings Google’s AI-powered wallpaper generator to the Pixel 8a.

Amidst the flurry of announcements on Google I/O’s first day, the Pixel 8a quietly received its first software update. The approximately 190MB update brings some expected improvements to Google’s latest mid-range Pixel.

First and foremost, the update installs the latest May 2024 Android security patch, ensuring the device is protected against the latest vulnerabilities. However, the highlight of the update is the introduction of Google’s AI-powered wallpaper generator to the Pixel 8a.

Originally announced at last year’s I/O and launched exclusively on the Pixel 8 series last fall, this feature leverages generative AI to create unique wallpapers based on user-specified themes and keywords.

While Google initially kept the AI wallpaper app exclusive to its flagship Pixel 8 lineup, it did provide a customized version to Samsung for its Galaxy S24 series. Now, Pixel 8a users can also enjoy this feature, just like we had reported last week.

This update further blurs the lines between the A-series and flagship Pixel models, especially with Google’s decision to extend its seven-year software support promise — previously reserved for flagship devices — to the Pixel 8a.

