Pixel 8a gets leaked in new clean renders, showing off all four colors

The phone is expected to launch at Google I/O 2024 on May 14, 2024, during the main keynote event.

We eagerly await the launch of the Pixel A-series every year, as it gives us one of the best budget camera phones that performs admirably in blind camera tests. With the Pixel 8a, we expect more of the same, as Google’s processing remains one of the very best in the market. The Pixel 8a is expected to launch at Google I/O 2024 on May 14, but we now have freshly leaked renders that show off the phone in all four colors.

Leaker Arsène Lupin has shared clean renders of all four Pixel 8a colors: Porcelain (beige), Bay (blue), Mint (green), and Obsidian (black). We can see the device from several angles without any watermark and across all four colors.

Here are the images to give you a better look:

Pixel 8a - Porcelain Pixel 8a - Bay Pixel 8a - Mint Pixel 8a - Obsidian

By this point, several Pixel 8a leaks have corroborated the same design. Barring any monumental change of heart at the last minute, it is safe to presume that the Pixel 8a will look much like this, continuing with the Pixel 8 series‘ design language. The camera bar remains prominent, the phone is fairly rounded, and we get three exciting colors alongside the classic black.

The Pixel 8a is expected to feature a Tensor G3 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery, 27W wired charging, and a camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary camera.

Which Pixel 8a color looks the best? 87 votes Porcelain (beige) 30 % Bay (blue) 17 % Mint (green) 29 % Obsidian (black) 24 %

Which Pixel 8a color do you like, and why? Vote and let us know in the comments why you prefer it!

