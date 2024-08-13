Today Google finally gives the Pixel 8 Pro its promised Zoom Enhance

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Ten months after it was announced, Zoom Enhance is arriving for the Pixel 8 Pro.

The AI-powered feature adds extra detail to pics at extreme levels of zoom.

In addition to the Pixel 8 Pro, Zoom Enhance is available on the new Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

When Google introduced the Pixel 8 Pro, it told us about an intriguing feature developed for the phone’s camera: Zoom Enhance. With Zoom Enhance, the Pixel 8 Pro would tap into its generative AI capabilities to add extra detail and sharpness to your photos, allowing you to effectively zoom in much closer while still maintaining image quality. It sounded super promising, but even after months and months of waiting, it never showed up. We were beginning to wonder if Google would skip it entirely, but today we get the good news that Zoom Enhance is finally rolling out for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Last year’s Pro isn’t alone here, and Zoom Enhance is also arriving for the brand-new Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. And while we’re going to be very happy to give it a spin on that new hardware, its long-overdue arrival for the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely the part worth getting excited about.

Zoom Enhance even lets you zoom further in to pictures you’ve already taken, so if you’ve been saving shots for the past year on your Pixel 8 Pro in anticipation of the feature’s ultimate arrival, you are very much in luck.

Understandably, we’re quite curious to see how well this works in action — we get a little preview on X thanks to MilesAboveTech, who reveals that Zoom Enhance will be accessible through Photos, living on its Tools screen. If you’ve got a Pixel 8 Pro of your own, be on the lookout for this update headed your way. We’re eagerly watching, too, and hope to soon bring you some examples of just what this tool is capable of. After waiting this long, let’s hope it lives up to the hype!

