Pixel 7 vs Pixel 5: Two years later, are you ready to upgrade?

The Pixel 5 is now over two years old. While it’s still a decent enough phone, Google has changed its design philosophy a lot since then. If you’re considering picking up a newer device, there are plenty of great smartphones out there. For Pixel fans, the most obvious upgrade would be the Google Pixel 7. When it comes to the Pixel 5 vs Pixel 7, you’ll find plenty has changed but is the Pixel 7 worth the upgrade? Let’s find out.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 7: At a glance

Curious what's different between the older Pixel 5 and the new Pixel 7? Here are the biggest differences at a glance: The Pixel 7 has a larger display than the Pixel 5

The Pixel 7 has a more powerful processor than the Pixel 5

The Pixel 7 has more storage options than the Pixel 5

The Pixel 7 has a revamped camera experience compared to the Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 7: Specs

Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Display

Pixel 7 6.32 inch

2,400 x 1,080 pixels

1,400 nits

90Hz

OLED

Pixel 7 Pro 6.7 inch

3,120 x 1,440 pixels

1,500 nits

120Hz

pOLED

6-inch OLED

2,340 x 1,080 resolution

432ppi

90Hz refresh rate

19.5:9 aspect ratio

>1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Processor

Pixel 7 Tensor G2

Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

2x Cortex-A76

6x Cortex-A55

Titan M Security Module

Adreno 620

RAM

Pixel 7 8GB

Pixel 7 Pro 12GB

8GB

Storage

Pixel 7 128/256GB



Pixel 7 Pro 128/256GB

128GB

Battery

Pixel 7 4,355mAh Li-Ion

Wireless charging

up to 72 hours of runtime with Extreme Battery Saver

Pixel 7 Pro 5,000mAh Li-Ion

Wireless charging

up to 72 hours runtime with Extreme Battery Saver

4,080mAh

18W charging

12W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

Cameras

Pixel 7 Rear:

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, ƒ/1.85, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

OIS and EIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 114-degree FoV



- Laser AF



Front:

- 10.8MP

1.22 μm, ƒ/2.2, 92.8-degree FoV

Pixel 7 Pro Rear:

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, ƒ/1.85, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

OIS and EIS



- 12MP ultrawide

1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, autofocus



- 48MP telephoto

0.7 μm, ƒ/3.5, 20.6-degree FoV

OIS

5x optical zoom, 30x Super Resolution



- Laser AF



Front:

- 10.8MP

1.22 μm, ƒ/2.2, 92.8-degree FoV

Rear

Main: 12.2MP, f/1.7 aperture, 1.4µm pixels, optical + electronic image stabilization

Secondary: 16MP, f/2.2 aperture, 1 micron pixel, ultra-wide (107-degree FoV)

4K at 60fps/30fps



Front

8MP sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixels, fixed focus, 83-degree FoV

Connectivity

Pixel 7 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Wi-Fi 802.11ax

Pixel 7 Pro 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Wi-Fi 802.11ax

Proximity / ambient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyrometer

Magnetometer

Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor

Barometer

Spectral and flicker sensor

Dimensions

Pixel 7 155.64 x 73.16 x 8.7mm

Pixel 7 Pro 162.9 x 76.55 x 8.9mm

144.7 x 70.4 x 8mm

151g

Software

Pixel 7 Android 13



Pixel 7 Pro Android 13

Android 11 (Upgradeable to 13)

Durability

Pixel 7 IP68

Pixel 7 Pro IP68

IP68

Colors

Pixel 7 Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass

Pixel 7 Pro Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel

Just Black, Sorta Sage



Note: While this article is primarily focused on Pixel 5 vs Pixel 7, we’ve included the Pixel 7 Pro specs just to give you a better look at your potential options.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Let’s be honest; the Pixel 5 was about Google playing it safe. They ditched their half-glass/half-metal design philosophy, went for a mid-range chip instead of the latest silicon, and cut the pricing down a bit as well. I had a Pixel 5 before upgrading to the Pixel 6, and I can say it was a good phone. It just wasn’t all that exciting. In contrast, the Pixel 7 has a bold design with a unique camera bar on the back. Love it or hate it, you can’t deny it’s a head-turner.

The Pixel 7 wins in design, but are the insides significantly upgraded enough to make the leap forward? Yes and no.

The Pixel 7 is objectively a major upgrade. Its Tensor G2 SoC has great AI tricks that improve photography and other aspects of your mobile experience, but it’s not exactly equivalent to the highest-end Qualcomm chips. The Pixel 5 was also a bit modest with its processor, packing a mid-range Snapdragon 765G. But in day-to-day scenarios, both phones are plenty fast and capable. Even the 1080p displays are very similar with the same 90Hz refresh rate, though the Pixel 7 has a slightly larger screen.

The Pixel 5 is still a great phone, but the Pixel 7 is better in almost every way.

Where the Pixel 7 really shines is the camera. Looking at the spec sheet makes it clear that the Pixel 7’s setup is superior. You have a 50MP main camera vs a 12.2MP main camera after all! But a picture is worth a thousand words, so take a look below at some photos we took from both. It’s pretty obvious who the winner is.

The Pixel 7 is faster, has a better camera, marginally better battery life, and will get support for new OS updates all the way into 2025. Meanwhile, the Pixel 5 is set to get Android 14, but after that, it’ll only qualify for security updates. If you are ready for a new phone, yes, this is a worthwhile upgrade. That last statement is super important, though.

If the Pixel 5 is still running as well as day one for you, there’s probably no reason to rush out and buy a new phone unless you really want that new camera setup. It’ll still get software updates throughout this year. That gives you a bit more time to see what else is coming down the pipe, such as the more affordable upcoming Pixel 7a or even the rumored Pixel Fold.