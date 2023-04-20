PSA: You can get Google's flagship for dirt cheap right now

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 7a is expected to arrive next month at Google I/O with a budget-friendly price tag between $450 to $500. What if I told you that you don’t have to wait for a great Google phone on the cheap? Right now, the Pixel 7 can be yours for just $450. This is the absolute lowest price we’ve ever seen on the Pixel 7.

While the Pixel 7 has always been an affordable flagship, this current sale price makes the phone an absolute no-brainer. That’s less than half of what you’d pay for the Galaxy S23. You won’t find any flagship anywhere near this cheap without paying at least $250+ more. Don’t want to spend $450? The Pixel 6a is also currently on sale for $330. Yes, that’s cheap and below retail. Still, we’d recommend spending the $100 or so more and going with the Pixel 7. Keep in mind this sale seems to only apply to those in the US, so you might not see the same level of discounts in other regions.

Here are just a few things you’ll get with the Pixel 7: One of the best cameras you’ll find in the mobile world

A sleek, premium design that stands out in the crowd

Your choice between face unlock and fingerprint unlock

Wireless charging

Excellent update and security patch support

A free VPN, provided by Google One Although the Pixel 6a has equally great software support, the Pixel 7 has features you won’t find on the budget phone, such as wireless charging, a more premium build, and an even better main camera. So what are you waiting for? Pick up the Google Pixel 7 now from Amazon. There’s no indication on how long the sale will last, so we’d jump on this price while you can.

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Tensor G2 processor • Upgraded camera • Low price Value for money like no other The Pixel 7 is a flagship Pixel for everyone. It offers the next-gen Google processor, some terrific specs, and a reasonable price. You can upgrade to the Pixel 7 Pro if you want a larger display and even better cameras. $449.00 at Amazon Save $150.00

