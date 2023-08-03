NBA star caught an L for his Pixel 6 Pro, but got a big W in the end

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Giannis Antetokounmpo was caught on camera with a Pixel 6 Pro at NBA All-Star Weekend 2022.

The moment became a meme on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Antetokounmpo had a perfect response when the meme resurfaced recently.

Usually, you never want to become a meme, but sometimes it’s out of your control. That’s exactly what happened to one of the best players in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, when he had one of the best Android phones of 2022. However, it seems the one-time champ’s meme-able moment ended as a big-time win for him and the Google Pixel line.

Like many other players, Antetokounmpo attended NBA All-Star Weekend 2022 to enjoy and participate in the festivities. However, as soon as the Milwaukee Bucks star took out his phone to capture the moment, eagle-eyed trolls immediately noticed something was off.

While most people are used to seeing athletes flaunt iPhones, Antetokounmpo was sporting a Google Pixel 6 Pro. The trolls pounced on the moment to mock the All-Star relentlessly. This moment immediately became a meme on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The meme recently resurfaced via the X account NBA Memes. Along with a picture, account adds, “Throwback to when people clowned Giannis for using a Google Pixel during the All Star Weekend.”

Yea of course I remember the night I got clowned for having a Google phone at the All Star Game because right after @GooglePixelFC called me and wanted me to be the face for the next 2 years 😂😂 https://t.co/kvmJVUiRWp — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 2, 2023

However, Antetokounmpo seems to have had the last laugh. In a repost, Antetokounmpo responds with humor that Google reached out to him shortly after the moment became a meme. Apparently, that moment became an opportunity for Antetokounmpo to secure a two-year sponsorship deal to become the face of Google Pixel.

The deal ultimately seems to have been a win-win for both parties as Antetokounmpo has appeared in multiple Google Pixel commercials since then. It’s probably fair to also say that Antetokounmpo’s endorsement of the Pixel line has helped a lot in popularizing the phone.

