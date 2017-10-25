Pre-orders for the Pixel 2 smartphones in India will kick off on Thursday, October 26, at midnight. They will exclusively be available on Flipkart with sales officially starting on November 1 for the Pixel 2 and November 15 for its bigger brother.

The 64 GB version of the Pixel 2 will set you back Rs. 61,000, while the 128 GB variant will retail for Rs. 70,000. To get the XL model, you’ll have to dish out Rs. 73,000 (64 GB) or Rs. 82,000 (128 GB).

In order to increase the number of pre-orders, Flipkart is offering a few introductory offers. Those who opt for either of the two devices can get a Sennheiser headset worth Rs. 11,990 for just Rs. 1. Additionally, you can also get an extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange of select phone models and take advantage of a no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 3,389 per month.

It’s also worth pointing out that Flipkart is running a contest on its Facebook page and will give a free Google Daydream View (2017) headset to five winners — learn more here.

The Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL are both flagship devices and come with the Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and a 12.2 MP camera. The difference between them is that the XL model sports a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, while the one on the Pixel 2 measures 5-inches (16:9). The Pixel 2 XL also has a bezel-less design and, of course, comes with a larger battery. To learn more, check out our review of the Pixel 2 series.

Will you get one of the Pixel smartphones once they go up for pre-order in India? Let us know in the comments.