HMD Global, which manufactures all the Android-based Nokia smartphones we’ve seen as of late, recently took to China to announce the Nokia 7, but the company is not resting on its laurels. Case in point: HMD Global sent out invites for another launch event, this time in India on October 31.

According to the invite, “HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering to unveil the next milestone for Nokia phones.” In other words, we will certainly see a Nokia-branded smartphone announced for India, but it is uncertain which will take center stage.

See also Nokia 7 is officially announced: Will “Bothies” finally become a thing? The newly-announced Nokia 7 comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, 3,000 mAh battery, and a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture. When HMD Global sent out invites for a press event yesterday, many suspected that it might …

Some folks believe that device will be the Nokia 7, which, as previously mentioned, was unveiled in China less than a week ago. To quickly recap, the Nokia 7 features a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Taking a peek under the hood reveals Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor, either 4 GB of 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Nokia 7’s standout feature is its “dual-sight” technology, which lets you take pictures and videos using the front and rear cameras simultaneously. Nokia would prefer you to call them “Bothies,” but that’s just a weird word, even if it’s marketing mumbo-jumbo.

However, there is also talk that the Nokia 2 could be unveiled. Only seen in leaks, the Nokia 2 looks to be the cheapest member of Nokia’s Android smartphone lineup, with the phone rumored to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 processor and 1 GB of RAM under the hood.

Given the recent leak, my money is on the Nokia 2, but it would be pretty cool to see both phones announced for India. We’ll keep our ears to the ground and will report back on what HMD Global has to announce for India.