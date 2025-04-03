Google Pixel 10 may make some compromises to fit in its telephoto camera

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The vanilla Pixel 10 will get an additional camera in the form of a telephoto lens.

The new telephoto camera is an 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor.

It may use the same primary camera and ultrawide as the Pixel 9a.

When the CAD renders for the Pixel 10 series leaked, it revealed that Google could make a surprising change to the base model Pixel. This change was the possible inclusion of a third camera. Android Authority has now confirmed that a new camera is being added to the vanilla Pixel 10, and we also have the camera specs.

In our exclusive report, we reveal the camera specs for every member of the Pixel 10 family. However, what’s going on with the base Pixel 10 is particularly interesting. While these phones have used the same dual camera setup strategy since the Pixel 6, this year’s standard model deviates from tradition.

The Pixel 10 will have a telephoto lens, along with the primary and ultrawide cameras. This new telephoto camera is the 11MP Samsung 3J1, which is also featured in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As our leaker Kamila Wojciechowska suggests, the price of adding an extra camera and the space taken up by the telephoto lens may have forced Google to make some compromises.

It appears Google will use smaller sensors for the primary and ultrawide cameras. The 50MP Samsung GNV found in the Pixel 9 will be replaced by a 50MP Samsung GN8. Meanwhile, the ultrawide is switching from a 48MP Sony IMX858 to a 13MP Sony IMX712. If these cameras sound familiar, it’s because they are the same cameras used in the Pixel 9a. For the selfie camera, we’re also getting a 11MP Samsung 3J1, a change from the previous 13MP Sony IMX712.

Due to these alterations, performance will likely be worse, particularly in low-light conditions. However, Google could help give picture quality a boost with the help of algorithms and AI models.

