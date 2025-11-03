Sorry, Pixel 9 and 10 owners: Google won't be fixing that speakerphone issue

If the Google Phone app’s speakerphone toggle has seemed buggy lately, you’re not alone. Pixel 9 owners have been reporting problems with the button for the past few months, and now the issue appears to be affecting Pixel 10 devices as well. Unfortunately, it appears that Google has no intention of taking action.

Reports of issues with the speakerphone toggle date back to May 2025 on the Pixel 9, but in recent months, the issue has also ensnared the Pixel 10. The issue in question is causing the speakerphone button in the Google Phone app to lag or even fail to respond when pressed. Based on these reports, it appears that the bug may be tied to the new UI Google has rolled out for the Phone app. As one user notes, reverting to an older version of the app appeared to restore the button’s functionality.

Over on the official Android Issue Tracker (via PiunikaWeb), you’ll find various reports of the speakerphone bug. On October 19, Google posted a final resolution, confirming that it will not be releasing a fix:

Status: Won’t Fix (Infeasible) We’re closing this issue due to not having enough actionable information. If you continue to have this issue, please file a new issue and add the relevant information along with a reference link to the earlier issue.

If you’re experiencing the same problem, it appears you have two options to get around it. The toggle in the notification still appears to work reliably. Or you could try reverting the Google Phone app to an older version with the previous interface. Hopefully, if enough people report the bug, Google will reopen the case and investigate further.