Save $300 on Google Pixel 10 Pro XL at its lowest price of the year

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

You’d be forgiven for not realizing that the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is already at its Black Friday price, perhaps thinking the big deals would drop on Thursday or Friday, as they used to. However, the jewel in the Google smartphone crown is indeed now down to just $899 on Amazon, saving you $300 off the recommended retail price. This marks its lowest price yet, and we’d be surprised if it got any cheaper this holiday season.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is equipped with a stunning 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED screen, offering up to 3,300 nits peak brightness and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Tensor G5 chip, you get 16GB of RAM and storage options starting from 256GB. Google backs it with a seven-year update pathway, giving it future-proofing that’s hard to beat. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL for $899.00 (25% off)

For photographers, you’ll find a triple camera array on the back, featuring a 50MP main lens and the aid of AI features like ProRes Zoom and Camera Coach to enhance your photography. The Pixel 10 Pro XL also boasts the largest battery capacity in the series, at 5,200mAh, providing long-lasting power and offering fast and wireless charging options.

Google’s AI integrates features like Magic Cue and Voice Translate, innovating how users interact with their devices. Considering its cutting-edge specs and feature set, now might be the perfect time to snag a Pixel 10 Pro XL at an unbeatable price.

