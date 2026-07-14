Google Pixel 10 Pro plunges $300 in its best non-Prime deal ever

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Amazon has dropped the Google Pixel 10 Pro to $699, down from its $999 recommended retail price. That saves you $300, which is a 30% discount off RRP, and is the strongest deal on the device we have tracked outside of the recent Prime Day low.

This price is only $15 above the Prime Day price, and the deal appears to be limited to the Obsidian colorway. That could mean the stock won’t last long at this price, so it is a good time to move if this is the model and color you want.

The Pixel 10 Pro is Google’s compact flagship, built around a 6.3-inch display. It uses a 120Hz LTPO OLED Super Actua screen and supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and UWB. Google also includes its latest Tensor-era security stack, and the phone puts a big focus on camera quality, especially portrait photography.

Another big reason this phone stands out is its long-term support. Google promises seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates, which is still one of the best software support policies you can get on an Android phone. The Pixel 10 Pro also sits above the standard Pixel 10 in Google’s lineup, with a more premium focus on AI features, cameras, and long-term value.

Amazon shoppers also rate it highly, with a 4.4 out of 5 review score. At $699, the Google Pixel 10 Pro is a strong buy for anyone who wants a smaller high-end phone without paying full price.

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