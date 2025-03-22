GPU maker Imagination may have accidentally confirmed its Google Tensor G5 role

Google

TL;DR Google’s Tensor G5 chip that will power the Pixel 10 series is expected to make some big changes from past chips.

That could include an all-new choice for the GPU, now coming from Imagination Technologies.

An Imagination product table, seemingly posted in response to an industry event, may add new support to that theory.

Just as Google has done for the past few generations, this year’s upcoming Pixel 10 smartphones should be equipped with the company’s latest custom chip: the Tensor G5. This one has been looking like it could easily be Google’s most exciting smartphone processor to date, moving from Samsung to TSMC for fabrication. We’ve already been able to bring you some exclusive reports on what to expect from this hardware, and today we’ve got what could be a bit of corroboration to share.

Last fall, we broke news that Google was planning to abandon the Arm Mali-G715 GPU it employed in both the Tensor G3 and G4 — and, in fact, would give up on Mali GPUs altogether. Instead, we identified the Imagination Technologies DXT-48-1536 as the G5’s likely replacement, capable of modern feats like ray tracing.

Last month, Japan hosted the RISC-V Day Tokyo, a conference for parties interested in the architecture. Postgraduate student Yang Yanling prepared a blog post about the event discussing RISC-V and integration with Imagination GPU IP. Imagination then shared this post on WeChat.

Right now, if you access that post you won’t find anything in particular connecting it with Google and its plans for the Pixel 10. But it appears that this may be an edited version of a longer blog entry that also included some now-absent tables outlining the use of Imagination GPUs in various chips. And down at the bottom there are a couple very interesting entries:

Yang Yanling

Not only do we see the Tensor G5 associated with the same DXT-48-1536 we were expecting, but this also appears to reveal that Xiaomi is working on a new chip of its own that could also incorporate an Imagination GPU.

We need to emphasize that we have no way to directly confirm that this table was initially published as you see it here, and all we really have to go on is a screenshot of the post (thanks: Quarks on Telegram).

Screenshots can absolutely be faked, but so far we haven’t uncovered any reason to suspect that this one may have been altered in any way. In fact, if you pull up the post as it’s currently shared by Imagination, you can see a gap between two sections exactly where the tables exist in our screenshots, that doesn’t show up elsewhere in the blog. That’s far from proof, but could be seen supporting the narrative that the tables were removed after the fact.

Are you excited about what this kind of possible big GPU move could mean for gaming on the Pixel 10? Do you think Google’s making the right choices with its continued investment in its own silicon, or would the company fare better by just putting some off-the-shelf Snapdragon chips in Pixel phones? Make your case down in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like