This Galaxy S25 Ultra case gives you more 'Action buttons' than an iPhone

TL;DR The Pitaka PinButton case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra adds three programmable NFC buttons.

Users can assign routines or actions through One UI’s Modes and Routines without extra apps.

These buttons only work while the phone is unlocked due to Android limitations.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s overkill flagship for 2025, but compared to other Android Ultra flagships, the S25 Ultra does feel a little underwhelming. There’s definitely room for Samsung to improve a lot about the Ultra flagship, and a good starting point could be to give users a customizable button, just like Apple is offering with the Action button on the latest iPhones. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait for Samsung to add a button to your Galaxy S25 Ultra, as you can do it yourself with this case and some nifty One UI tricks.

The Pitaka PinButton case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra is similar to other great cases, but it has something that we don’t ordinarily see on other cases: three customizable buttons. These buttons sit on the left edge of the case and work through the magic of NFC. What’s more, you don’t need to download any additional apps, as this NFC functionality is used through One UI’s Modes and Routines feature to let you do a plethora of tasks at the press of a button.

Whenever you press any of the three NFC buttons, the case sends a button-unique NFC signal to the phone. When the Galaxy S25 Ultra is unlocked, it can read these NFC signals. You can customize the action that is triggered through Settings > Modes and Routines by creating a new routine with an IF trigger for “NFC Tagged.” You can set the THEN action to be anything that Samsung allows within Routines, such as opening specific apps (even as split-screen pairs!), toggling device settings, controlling smart home devices, or even running chained routines.

The company says that the buttons don’t make contact with the phone either, so you won’t have to worry about them scratching your new flagship.

The only downside I can see here is that the NFC buttons function only when the screen is unlocked. There’s no way around this Android limitation, so it’s not the same as triggering actions through the iPhone’s Action button. Still, three customizable buttons are better than none, and the right power user will definitely find them useful.

Beyond the buttons, the case also has some nifty features like MagSafe compatibility, precise cutouts for the cameras and ports, and even a slight bezel to protect your screen.

Have you tried out this case? Would you like to see more case makers add NFC buttons to more devices? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.