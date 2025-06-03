Android finally gets a proper Photoshop app, as Adobe's free beta kicks off

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Photoshop is rolling out to Android in beta.

Users will have free access to all features during the beta period.

The app features tutorials that teach users how to work with layers, selections, and generative AI on mobile.

Back in February, Adobe launched a Photoshop mobile app on iPhone. If you’ve been waiting for the app to come to Android, then your wait is finally over. Android owners can start trying out a beta version of the app starting today.

Adobe has announced that Android is finally getting a proper Photoshop app, and it is rolling out in beta on the Google Play Store. Not only is the app free to download, but also all of the app’s features will be free to use during the beta period. The company didn’t say how long this beta period will last, so you may want to check it out as soon as possible.

This mobile app contains many of the editing tools Photoshop is known for, like layers, masks, and selections. There are also tools optimized for the mobile experience, including: Tap Select: Quickly removes or replaces parts of an image.

Quickly removes or replaces parts of an image. Spot Healing Brush: Quickly brushes away distractions.

Quickly brushes away distractions. Object Select and Magic Wand: Allows you to accurately make selections.

Allows you to accurately make selections. Remove and Clone Stamp: Allows you to refine images. In addition, you’ll be free to use Adobe’s Firefly-powered Generative Fill tool to add or transform elements in an image. And you’ll also be able to control layers and effects with advanced blend modes and adjustment layers.

For newbies, Adobe is making it easy to jump in and get started by stuffing tutorials right into the app. The company says these tutorials will teach you all about how to use layers, selections, and AI tools like Generative Fill. You’ll also be able to connect with others and ask for advice through the community forum.

It’s important to note that the Photoshop app will only work if your phone is running Android 11 or newer. Adobe warns that you should have at least 6GB of RAM, but 8GB or more is recommended.

