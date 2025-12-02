Nothing is letting fans sign up for a chance to attend the Phone 3a Community Edition launch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Nothing will soon launch its second-ever Community Edition phone.

The launch of the Phone 3a Community Edition is scheduled for December 9, 2025.

Fans can apply to be at the launch event in person.

London-based phone maker Nothing gave us a cryptic teaser to chew on just before Thanksgiving last week. That teaser was a picture of an off-colored version of the Pokémon Arcanine. Just as we suspected, this was a teaser for the community edition of the Nothing Phone 3a. Now the company has revealed when you’ll be able to get your hands on one.

Today, Nothing announced that the Phone 3a Community Edition will launch next week. Specifically, the launch will happen on December 9, 2025, at 13:00 GMT (8:00 AM ET). The launch will mark the second time Nothing has released a Community Edition of one of its phones.

If you’re excited to see what the community created, you’ll have an opportunity to attend the announcement live in London. Nothing is encouraging fans to apply for a chance to be at the event in person. If you’re interested, you’ll want to send in your application as quickly as possible since winners will be selected and notified by email on December 4 at 13:00 GMT.

Nothing warns that fans should only apply if they live in London or can afford the cost of travel. The company says it will only cover the cost of hosting you at the event.

