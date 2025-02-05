Philips Hue update fixes annoying motion sensor glitch for your smart lights

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Philips Hue firmware update fixes a motion sensor bug, ensuring lights return to their last on-state.

The fix applies to the Hue Bridge rather than the motion sensor hardware and includes other minor improvements.

Updates for Hue Secure and the Sync TV app are yet to materialize.

Repetative bugs can be the most frustrating when it comes to smart home devices, so owners of Phillips Hue motion detectors will be excited to receive the latest firmware update. Rolling out now, the update doesn’t introduce any new features, but it addresses a key issue related to motion sensor behavior.

As detailed in a Hueblog post, Firmware version 1969060020 has improved how the brand’s motion sensors restore lights to their last on-state. Previously, some users found that their lights didn’t revert to previous settings after motion was detected, sometimes staying on unchanged or turning off incorrectly. This Philips Hue update aims to resolve those inconsistencies, making automated lighting more reliable.

This change is happening at the Hue Bridge level, so there’s no separate update for the motion detector hardware itself. Along with the motion sensor fix, the update also includes unspecified improvements to certain Twilight models and general performance and reliability enhancements.

Meanwhile, Philips Hue users are still waiting for two major software updates: an enhancement to the Hue Secure System that will enable Hue cameras to detect smoke detector alarms and the Hue Sync TV app for LG televisions.

