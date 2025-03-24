Philips Hue app accidentally confirms an upcoming smart doorbell

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

TL;DR Philips Hue appears to have accidentally revealed its upcoming Secure doorbell in a recent app update.

It appears that the Hue Secure doorbell will be wired rather than battery-powered.

The device hasn’t been officially announced yet but is expected to launch later in the year.

Leaks aren’t unusual in the tech world, but it’s less common for a company to leak its own unannounced hardware. Nevertheless, Philips Hue may have just spoiled its own smart home surprise. A new listing for a previously unknown smart doorbell has popped up in the Hue app, hinting that a Philips Hue Secure doorbell is on the way.

The leak was spotted by Hueblog, a site that closely follows Hue products. On one of the app’s new QR code setup menu screens, they spotted a listing for a Hue Secure doorbell. This is the first time the device has appeared in any official capacity, and there’s even a graphic of the device.

The blog post suggests that the Hue Secure doorbell isn’t expected to launch until the fall of this year. So its inclusion in the app — even if accidental — suggests Hue’s development team may be further along than expected, albeit a little careless in keeping it under wraps.

From what’s visible so far, the doorbell will connect via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, much like Hue’s existing Secure cameras. It also appears to require a wired power connection rather than a rechargeable battery. Setup will involve scanning a QR code on the owner’s card, which implies end-to-end encryption for video feeds, though the resolution and other technical specs haven’t yet been confirmed.

A doorbell is an obvious addition to the company’s growing ecosystem of smart security products. Plenty of details remain unknown, so we’ll keep an eye out for an official announcement about the device.

