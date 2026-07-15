Hot deal: Philips Hue Essential Starter Kit drops to its best price ever!

Changing the feel of a room with better lighting usually means buying a few bulbs and a hub, then figuring out how it all works together. The Philips Hue Essential Starter Kit cuts that down to one box, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now.

Amazon has the Philips Hue Essential Starter Kit for $79.99, down from its $99.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 20% discount off the RRP, saving you $20. It’s also the best deal we’ve ever seen, coming in lower than the recent Prime Day price.

This starter bundle is built for anyone setting up smart lighting for the first time or adding smarter control to a living room, bedroom, or home office. In the box, you get a Hue Bridge and four E26 smart bulbs, each rated at 800 lumens. The bulbs support full color lighting as well as tunable white light, so you can switch from warm light for relaxing to cooler light for reading, work, or other tasks.

The Hue Bridge opens up app control, automations, and room to add more Hue devices later. Philips Hue also says the Bridge supports Matter and works with third-party smart home platforms, giving you more ways to integrate it into a broader setup. With a 4.4-star rating, it looks like a strong pick for anyone ready to upgrade their home lighting without piecing together a kit one part at a time.

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