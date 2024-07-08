Philips Hue confirms bulb brightness fix is on the way, offers temp solution

Have you been experiencing problems with your Philips Hue smart lights recently? Late last month, we reported on an issue where these smart home bulbs would suddenly switch to full brightness out of nowhere. The company has now acknowledged the issue and has a solution you can use until a permanent fix is rolled out.

The brightness problem first came to our attention only about two weeks ago when one of our team members noticed their smart lights malfunctioning. As it turned out, this is a situation that quite a few people have run into based on Reddit posts . One commenter suggested that the problem could be linked to a recent software update to the Hue Hub. It seems that the commenter was on the right track.

In a statement provided to Android Authority, Philips Hue says it is aware of lights suddenly switching to 100% brightness. The firm chalks it up to radio traffic disruptions being recognized as legacy switch power toggles.

The Philips Hue team is aware of reports of lights spontaneously turning to full brightness, affecting a small percentage of users. After extensive analysis, we have identified an interoperability issue with the Matter SmartHome standard, in which random temporary radio traffic disruptions are incorrectly recognized as legacy switch power toggles, turning low brightness lights to full brightness.

While there’s no official fix for the issue yet, you won’t have to wait much longer for a permanent solution. However, the company does offer a workaround you can use in the meantime.

A permanent fix for the issue is in progress and will be rolled out within the next week. In the interim, the issue can be resolved by disconnecting the Philips Hue Bridge from Matter. Please note you may need to do this in your phone settings as well as the Matter controller app you are using.

If you were affected by the same problem, let us know in the comments section down below.