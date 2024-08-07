Philips Hue app gets smarter with the latest update

TL;DR The latest update to the Philips Hue app (version 5.23) allows users to manage sleep automation using the Hue Dimmer Switch or Smart Button.

Additionally, users can access a new search feature in the Home tab to quickly find and control rooms, lights, zones, and scenes by simply entering keywords.

The updated app also allows users to arm or disarm the Hue Secure alarm system directly through the app’s Security Center or Security Card.

If you use Philips Hue products and, by extension, its official app, you’ll be pleased to know that managing your smart home just got all the more convenient, thanks to a recent update that’s been rolled out for the Hue app. If you want to experience the improvements that this update brings, you’ll want to install version 5.23 of the app. This is currently available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

According to Hueblog.com, the updated app will let you control sleep automation via the Hue Dimmer Switch or Smart Button. Additionally, going forward, you’ll also be able to search for rooms, lights, zones, and scenes from within the Home tab of the app. Of course, this might not make a significant difference if you don’t use too many Hue products. However, if you have an extensive smart home setup that includes several Hue products, this feature can really help streamline your ability to manage your space.

The reporting outlet tested out the search feature and was able to access it by selecting the magnifying glass icon in the bottom-right corner of the home page. Tapping this icon will let you key in text, based on which relevant matches will start showing up on your screen. Finally, the updated app also allows you to quickly arm or disarm the Hue Secure alarm system through the app’s Security Center or Security Card. These features are a welcome change and make managing your Philips Hue devices even easier than before.

