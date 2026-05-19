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Perplexity confirms reduced limits for some users following promo code crackdown
2 hours ago
- Perplexity users complained about hitting weekly advanced AI usage limits much faster despite reduced activity.
- The company confirmed it altered limits for accounts tied to promotional codes to combat fraud and unauthorized resales.
- Perplexity is working to clarify limits for affected users and will help anyone who believes they are impacted in error.
Over the past week, Perplexity users have been complaining that they are frequently and more easily hitting their weekly limits for using advanced AI models, despite reduced use. Perplexity has now confirmed that some users are indeed seeing different usage limits.
A Perplexity spokesperson shared the following statement with us:
Some users are seeing different usage limits because their accounts are tied to promotional-code offers, and we’ve had to adjust enforcement due to fraud and unauthorized resale of those codes, including cases where people may have unknowingly purchased invalid codes from third parties. We’re working to make the applicable limits clearer for affected users and will continue helping anyone who believes they were impacted in error, while continuing to enforce our terms against abuse.
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As the statement notes, Perplexity has adjusted enforcement of usage limits due to fraud and unauthorized resale of promotional codes. Thankfully, the company notes that it is working to make the applicable limits clearer for affected users. If you feel you are impacted in error, you should contact Perplexity’s customer support.
We’ve asked Perplexity which promotional codes are affected, and we’ll update the article once we have more details from the company.
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