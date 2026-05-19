Perplexity confirms reduced limits for some users following promo code crackdown

A Perplexity spokesperson shared the following statement with us:

Some users are seeing different usage limits because their accounts are tied to promotional-code offers, and we’ve had to adjust enforcement due to fraud and unauthorized resale of those codes, including cases where people may have unknowingly purchased invalid codes from third parties. We’re working to make the applicable limits clearer for affected users and will continue helping anyone who believes they were impacted in error, while continuing to enforce our terms against abuse.