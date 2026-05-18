Frustrated Perplexity Pro users claim advanced AI model usage limits have been drastically cut

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Several Perplexity Pro subscribers are complaining that they are hitting weekly limits on advanced AI models much faster, even with reduced usage.

The reduced limits only affect advanced models like Gemini 3.1 Pro or Thinking. Regular models are seemingly unaffected.

Users are being prompted to upgrade to the $2,000-per-year Perplexity Max tier for “enhanced access to advanced models.”

If you’ve gone all in on the Perplexity hype with a $20-a-month Pro subscription, you might have encountered some bad news already. Several Reddit users (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) are complaining that they are now frequently and more easily hitting their weekly limits for using advanced AI models, despite reduced use (via PiunikaWeb).

Reddit user SaberToaster mentions that they were using about 10-20 queries per day, and even that still maxed out their query limit for advanced AI models. Redditor SuppliDev claims to be hitting the limits with just three to five requests a day. Reddit user KhoaHachiman7 reached their weekly file upload limit with just two uploads. Some Reddit users claim that Perplexity changed its token limits from 200 to 100, and even reduced the query per week to about 100-150.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

As the report highlights, these allegedly lower restrictions apply only to queries using advanced AI models, such as Gemini 3.1 Pro or Thinking. Regular models are seemingly unaffected.

Users brushing up against these reduced limits get the text prompt: “Get enhanced access to advanced models with Perplexity Max.” For context, Perplexity Pro costs $204 per year ($17 per month when billed annually), while Perplexity Max costs $2,004 per year ($167 per month when billed annually).

Some Reddit users note that the reduced limits aren’t affecting users in the US. If you are affected, you could try using a US-based VPN to get around the limit.

Perplexity has not yet officially addressed these claims or updated its pricing page to reflect lower limits. Until then, all these user reports should be taken with a grain of salt, as rate limiting can often be tied to temporary server load or specific regional outages.

We’ve reached out to Perplexity for a statement on these alleged limit reductions. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Follow