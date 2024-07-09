Perplexity's impressive new Pro Search starts rolling out on Android

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Perplexity’s upgraded Pro Search is now available on Android.

The feature adds multi-step reasoning to the AI search engine as well as support for math solving and code execution.

Pro Search is still rolling out in some regions and will be free for the first five searches every four hours.

AI-powered search startup Perplexity has announced that its recently revamped Pro Search feature is now rolling out on Android. The new Pro Search adds multi-step reasoning, enabling the AI to handle complex queries more effectively by chaining together multiple searches. The feature was initially announced for web and iOS users last week and has finally made its way to the Android app as well.

In our testing, the revamped Pro Search works impressively well — you can ask Perplexity complex questions and the AI will break it down into multiple separate searches to arrive at the correct answer.

As you can see from the screenshot below, Pro Search can automatically identify when it needs to perform smaller searches. It also tends to consult more sources than Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT. That’s good news for thoroughness but it comes at the cost of slower responses compared to competing chatbots and simpler Google searches. Finally, Pro Search can now also solve math problems via a new Wolfram Alpha integration or execute code for analyzing more complex queries.

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

Interestingly, Perplexity’s revamped Pro Search does not appear to work in all regions yet. To check if you have access, type in a complex query like “How did Apple’s stock perform vs Amazon over the past decade?” and enable the Pro Search toggle. If Perplexity does not break up such queries into multiple searches, it means the feature isn’t available in your region yet.

Pro Search remains free for the first five searches every four hours. You’ll have to pay $20 per month for a Perplexity Pro subscription beyond that or switch to less comprehensive “quick” searches instead.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments