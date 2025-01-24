This new AI assistant promises Gemini-like multi-app actions on Android

Perplexity

It is available in 15 languages and performs multi-app actions like Gemini.

The assistant can search for information (e.g., finding a song from a movie) and interact with apps to perform tasks like playing music, booking dinner, or setting reminders.

AI-powered search provider Perplexity has launched an AI agent for Android. Called Perplexity Assistant, the AI helper is available through the Perplexity app on the Google Play Store and is supported in 15 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Hindi.

While we haven’t had a chance to try out the new Perplexity Assistant, the company claims it can perform multi-app actions, similar to Gemini’s recently acquired chaining actions that Google first demonstrated on the Galaxy S25 series.

Here are a few more examples of what Perplexity Assistant can do. We can’t wait to see how you use it. pic.twitter.com/F7ibSFfrgq Get it here: https://t.co/H4J9cr68So — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) January 23, 2025

For example, you can ask the AI to “play that song at the end of Interstellar.” It will research the song’s name on the web and open a music app on your phone to play it.

We’re not sure how this would function, but we’re guessing you’ll have to grant Perplexity some permissions to open and execute commands on your apps. Gemini uses extensions to facilitate chaining actions, but Perplexity hasn’t really elaborated on how its AI will facilitate multi-app actions on Android phones.

Perplexity Assistant is also multimodal, which means it can answer questions based on voice commands and understand multiple types of data, such as text, images, audio, and video. “You can tell it to turn on the camera and ask about what you see in front of you or on your screen,” the company explains.

The company lists Perplexity Assistant’s other capabilities as follows: “You can book dinner, find a forgotten song, call a ride, draft emails, set reminders, and more.”

Looks like we’ll have to give Perplexity Assistant a go and see how it compares to Gemini.

