This new Android-compatible tracker doubles as a loud personal safety siren

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pebblebee Halo is a location tracker compatible with Google and Apple networks that doubles as a personal safety device.

It features a 130dB siren, strobe lights, and a Safety Circle tool that alerts five trusted contacts to your location via SMS.

The device includes a rechargeable battery with a 1-year lifespan and is IP66-rated for water resistance.

Based on our testing, Google’s Find Hub network has evolved into a more reliable and robust solution, to the point where we can start recommending modern Find Hub trackers to Android users. If you’re in the market for a tracker but want something a little more, Pebblebee has a new tracker, Halo, that doubles up as a personal safety device.

At its heart, the Halo is a location tracker that is compatible with Google’s Find Hub network and Apple’s Find My network (one at a time). Beyond that, it’s a personal safety device with a physical emergency trigger for its 130dB siren and bright strobe lights.

There’s a new Safety Circle feature in the Pebblebee app that lets users add five trusted contacts who receive an SMS with your location at the time of trigger. You can also share your real-time location with your contacts through the Alert Live feature, though you’ll need a $ 24.99-per-year subscription (a one-year subscription is included with purchase). There’s a silent alert option for discreet escalation.

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The lights on the Pebblebee Halo can also be used as a flashlight. The tracker comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to one year. The tracker is also IP66 rated for water and dust resistance.

Pebblebee Halo pricing and availability

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Pebblebee Halo is currently available on Pebblebee’s website for $59.99. It will also be available on Amazon beginning April 20, 2026.

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