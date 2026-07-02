After wearing the Pebble Time 2 for two weeks, I'll never buy another smartwatch

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I struggle with modern smartwatches. I loved my various pager watches in the 90s, but once the Apple Watch was released, that changed. Today’s devices try to do too much, and they feel like yet another piece of tech I have to deal with, rather than the companion watches they were meant to be.

When I heard Pebble was making a comeback, I was excited. I loved my first Pebble watch in 2014, and I wanted to see if Pebble could recapture that same feeling in 2026. I ordered one immediately to find out, and after a long wait, I finally got to try.

I’ve had the Pebble Time 2 on my wrist for two weeks, and I’m never buying another smartwatch.

What do you look for most in a smartwatch? 12 votes Battery life 58 % Fitness tracking 25 % Health sensors 8 % High-quality display 0 % Diverse app selection 0 % Other (let us know in the comments) 8 %

Battery life is an underrated spec

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Every time a new Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, or other smartwatch is released, I look at the specs and the software, marveling at what they’ve managed to pack on your wrist. But there’s just one problem. Yes, the battery life on wearables has improved, but to take full advantage of everything they offer, I still need to charge them every one to two days. I don’t want to be staring down at my wrist, wondering whether I can afford to have the always-on display active or if I need to find time during the day to charge so I can track my sleep. With the Pebble Time 2, I have none of that.

Lightweight software like PebbleOS certainly helps.

I can easily wear the watch for two weeks without charging, and some users can go even longer. It’s fast to top off, and less than an hour buys you another few days of charge. I’m never concerned about whether I’ll have enough power to use it for sleep tracking for the week, and I’m much more likely to keep it on my wrist the less I have to worry.

If you’re a watch enthusiast like me, you know the benefits of having a reliable quartz piece on your nightstand. I love automatic timepieces, but you don’t always have the luxury of sitting down to set the time and get the watch ready for the day. Much like my favorite Casios, the Pebble Time 2 is a grab-and-go, without any thought.

PebbleOS hasn’t changed much, and that’s a good thing

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I’ve enjoyed hearing stories of people digging out their decade-old Pebble watches. After an update, they work with the new app, which is something you’d never be able to say about a similarly vintage Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch.

Apple Watch Ultra users were horrified to learn that their $900 smartwatches from just a couple of years ago would not receive all the new watchOS features. That’s a problem you’ll never encounter with the $225 Pebble Time 2. I don’t feel like I’m in a race against obsolescence, and I’m confident that my watch will be just as responsive and snappy ten years from now as it is today.

Lightweight software like PebbleOS certainly helps. There’s a tremendous repository of software, both from when Pebble was active and from the Rebble community that kept the Pebble dream alive while Google owned the rights. Age also doesn’t matter — my Mac OS 9-inspired watchface was the same one I used in 2015.

PebbleOS is open-source, meaning you can vibe code your own apps and design your own watch faces if you want to. I was a huge Microsoft WristNet user back in the early 2000s. With PebbleOS, I can recreate that experience, building an app with RSS feeds, weather, and sports, all using available APIs. It’s a fantastic experience and allows for a level of customization you could only dream of from Apple and Samsung.

E-paper displays offer versatility

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I’ve warmed to the benefits of reflective displays over the last few years. I love my Onyx Boox tablets, and the e-paper panel on the Pebble Time 2 is excellent. It’s sharp and saturated, and it’s remarkably viewable. Yes, it’s going to lose out to an OLED screen in less-than-ideal lighting, but the backlight on the Pebble Time 2 is bright and customizable. I’ll also accept the trade-off of better battery life for the always-on display over an OLED screen.

Depending on the watch face you choose, the Pebble Time 2 can cram a lot of information on the display. It’s more useful than the always-on display on my Galaxy Watch Ultra, and it feels much like a tool and the companion device I want it to be.

I won’t need another smartwatch

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I feel at home with the Pebble Watch 2. I have complete control over the user experience, and I don’t have to worry about any features I don’t want. Wear OS and watchOS will continue to improve and evolve, but I’ll be perfectly content with the Pebble Time 2 on my wrist, not worrying about Gemini or Apple Intelligence.

If you’re tired of expensive tech becoming obsolete and a user experience that feels like it’s built for someone else, the Pebble Time 2 feels like a reminder of what smartwatches were originally supposed to be.

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