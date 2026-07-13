Pebble Time 2 users say everyday use is cracking their screens

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR Pebble Time 2 owners are reporting cracked displays after everyday actions like reaching into a pocket or scratching a leg.

An early iFixit teardown also points to possible quality-control concerns and reveals a battery that’s difficult to replace.

Pebble hasn’t publicly addressed the growing reports, leaving buyers with questions beyond the watch’s 30-day warranty.

Pebble’s return has been a welcome dose of nostalgia for smartwatch fans. The Pebble Time 2 brings back many of the things people loved about the original, including its lightweight design and long battery life. But if recent user reports are anything to go by, there’s one part of the watch that may not have aged nearly as well: its screen.

Over the past few days, Reddit has been flooded with posts from owners claiming their Pebble Time 2 displays crack far more easily than expected. And what’s surprising is that these aren’t stories about dropping the watch onto concrete or smashing it against a wall. In several cases, the damage reportedly happened during completely ordinary, everyday movements.

One owner said they had been wearing the Time 2 watch for around two months. While out in jeans, they simply scratched their leg and heard an unsettling crack. When they looked down, the watch display had fractured.

A quick look through the Pebble subreddit reveals plenty of similar stories. One user says their display cracked even though they had a screen protector on. Another claims the glass broke after slipping a hand into a pocket. That means it doesn’t seem to take much force to damage the display.

The reports also align with an early teardown by iFixit, which uncovered what appears to be a quality-control issue. One of the watch’s physical buttons was missing its small retaining clip, which should keep it securely in place. While that particular fix looks fairly straightforward, the teardown also revealed that the battery is soldered directly to the motherboard instead of using a removable connector, making future battery replacements far more complicated.

This naturally raises concerns for anyone considering buying one. A watch is something you wear all day, whether you’re typing at work, driving, exercising, or squeezing through a crowded train. Minor knocks and accidental bumps are simply part of daily life. If owners have to worry about cracking the display while reaching into a pocket or brushing against clothing, that’s not exactly confidence-inspiring.

So far, Pebble hasn’t publicly addressed the reports. That makes its 30-day warranty more concerning, especially if a display cracks after that window closes. With similar reports continuing to surface across Reddit, the bigger concern is no longer whether the issue exists, but how widespread it is. If Pebble doesn’t address it soon, durability could overshadow what’s otherwise been a promising comeback.

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