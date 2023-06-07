Peacock Premium vs Premium Plus: What are ads worth to you?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Peacock is quickly establishing itself as a solid alternative to Netflix. The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service is the exclusive home to fan-favorite shows like The Office, popular originals like Poker Face, and more, including Hollywood new releases and classics. But the service offers a couple of different pricing options. So, when considering Peacock Premium vs Premium Plus, what do you need to know?

Below, we break down the pros and cons of the two services, comparing what they offer and at what price so that you can make an informed decision about where to spend your streaming dollars.

If you’re ready to sign up, you can hit the link below and get streaming.

Peacock NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service offers a lot of great movies and TV shows to stream on demand, along with live news and sports. Best of all, you can watch lots of its content for free, or watch all of it with a paid subscription starting at just $4.99 a month.

What’s the difference between Peacock Premium vs Premium Plus?

Peacock

The biggest difference between Peacock Premium and Premium Plus is the ad breaks.

Both plans include the same access to a library of over 80,000 hours of content. That includes classic movies and shows, new releases, Peacock originals, live sports and events, current shows airing on NBC and Bravo, as well as the option of adding on specialty channels at an added cost.

Besides losing ads, Premium Plus gives you the option to download select titles for offline viewing and all-day access to your local live NBC TV station. Live events and the live NBC channel are the main exceptions to the ad-free experience on Premium Plus.

So, what do these two plans cost you? Peacock Premium — $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year

per month or per year Peacock Premium Plus — $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year

Which is best for me? There’s a lot to be said for saving money on streaming services. There are so many out there, and the monthly fees can add up fast.

At half the price, Peacock Premium has a big advantage over Premium Plus, with virtually the same library of great titles. Overall, Peacock Premium is definitely worth the cost, and it’s where we suggest you put your streaming dollars.

At half the price, it's hard to argue with Peacock Premium.

Whether you agree will largely depend on your tolerance for ads. I can stomach them okay if I still get to watch everything on my watchlist. Can’t stand them? Maybe that extra $5 is worth it for you.

There are some major caveats here, besides how much you like or hate ads. If you travel or need to watch content offline for some other reason, or if you’re coming to Peacock for access to local NBC live TV content, then there’s really no discussion. You want Premium Plus because it’s the only option that will give you what you need.

What about the free Peacock tier? It’s worth mentioning, too, that there is a third option, and it’s free. You can watch Peacock without subscribing to Premium or Premium Plus, and you won’t even need to provide credit card info.

Now, what does “free” mean in this case? It means accessing a huge number of titles, but not all of them. While Premium and Premium Plus accounts get roughly the same access to content, the free tier is limited. There are certain shows and movies you can’t access, and many shows are only partially available.

For Peacock originals and plenty of other shows, the free tier functions almost as a teaser. You get access to the first few episodes, or sometimes one or more seasons, but then you have to pay to watch the rest.

That’s largely why we didn’t include it in this comparison. But it’s available if it sounds good to you.

FAQ

What is Peacock? Peacock is a streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. It features film and TV, sports, and original programming.

Is there a free tier of Peacock? Yes. Peacock offers a free plan. It is ad-supported and does not offer the full library that Premium and Premium Plus subscribers have access to.

Can I get Peacock without ads? Yes. While the free Peacock tier and Premium plan both have ads, Peacock Premium Plus is ad-free, with only a few exceptions, like the live NBC channel.

Can I watch live TV on Peacock Premium and Premium Plus? You can watch your local NBC affiliate live channel 24/7 on Peacock Premium Plus only.

