Humble Bundle, the company best known for selling packs of indie games at pay-what-you-want prices, has been acquired by media giant IGN. Despite the acquisition, Humble Bundle will keep its own offices as well as its team and will continue to do business as it always has. However, IGN will offer the company support in terms of increasing growth as well as raising more money for charity.

Humble Bundle launched back in 2010. As you may know, it donates 10 percent from every sale to a charity of your choice. In the last seven years, it managed to raise $106 million for a good cause with the help of more than 10 million customers.

The company started out by selling gaming bundles but has since branched out and now also offers e-books and software. You can get any bundle by paying the minimum amount required (as low as $1) or you can set a higher amount by yourself if you’re feeling generous. However, Humble Bundle also has a separate store for games with fixed prices, with 10 percent from each sale also going to charity.

For consumers, the acquisition doesn’t really mean anything. It looks like the company will still remain loyal to its mission statement which is to promote awesome digital content and raise money for charity at the same time.