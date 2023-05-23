Paramount Plus joins the trend of rising subscription prices

Impact Radius

TL;DR Paramount is integrating Showtime into Paramount Plus.

Subscription prices for both the ad-supported tier and the premium plan will be raised.

The subscription price increase will happen on June 27.

If it feels like streaming is just getting more and more expensive, you’re not imagining it. Netflix, Disney, and Apple all announced price hikes for their respective streaming platforms this year. And Paramount Plus will be joining the party soon with its own price hike.

Starting on June 27, subscription prices for Paramount Plus will see an increase. The ad-supported essential plan will go from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. While the premium plan will be bumped up from $9.99 to $11.99 per month.

Why is the subscription service suddenly getting a price increase? Similar to HBO Max bringing in Discovery content to the platform, Paramount Plus will be integrating Showtime into its catalog.

Previously, Paramount Plus had two premium tiers: one without Showtime and one with Showtime. Separately, those two plans were $9.99 and $11.99 respectively. But now Paramount is simplifying its model and getting rid of the plan without Showtime. Although the ad-supported plan has been increased by a dollar, it still won’t have access to Showtime.

Paramount first made it known that this change was coming back in January in an internal memo sent by CEO Bob Bakish. In the memo, it was revealed that the company would rebrand its Showtime channel to Paramount Plus with Showtime. This change is expected to happen later this year. Paramount later confirmed that the change is happening in a Twitter post. At the time, however, it was unknown how big of a price bump it would be from the existing pricing.

