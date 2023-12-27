Paramount Plus not working on Samsung TV? Here's how you can try to fix it

Have you tried launching Paramount Plus on your Samsung TV, but are met with nothing but a black or blue screen? Or instead, boot into the app only for it to crash and return to your Samsung TV’s home screen? If so, you aren’t alone — this is a fairly common bug that can be caused by various problems.

In this brief guide, we’ll be sharing the various reasons why Paramount Plus may not be working on your Samsung TV and what can be done to fix it.

1. Make sure your Samsung TV is compatible Before diving into troubleshooting, you should first make sure that your Samsung TV model is compatible with the Paramount Plus app. Not all smart TVs have the same specifications, and older models may not support certain apps. For the most part, all Samsung smart TVs created in 2017 and later are compatible, but you can check Samsung’s website for a list of all compatible devices to verify that your TV is included.

2. Check your internet connection

A stable internet connection is crucial for streaming services. If your app fails to launch, then a poor internet connection may be the cause of this problem. Check to see if your internet is the culprit by streaming content from another device or running a speed test to ensure that your TV has sufficient bandwidth for Paramount Plus. Here are some things you can try if you’re having an internet connection issue: Switch from Wi-Fi to an ethernet connection (wired connection, instead of wireless).

If using ethernet cables, check to ensure cables are properly plugged in.

Reset your internet by unplugging and plugging in your router and modem.

3. Soft reset your Samsung TV The issue may be with your Samsung TV itself. Soft resetting, or power cycling, can help resolve minor glitches such as unresponsiveness, lag, and crashes that can occasionally occur. Here’s how to soft reset your TV: Unplug your television from the wall outlet.

Wait at least 60 seconds.

Press the power button on your TV for 30 seconds.

Plug your television back in.

4. Update the Paramount Plus app Outdated applications can lead to compatibility issues and performance problems. For this reason, you should check to make sure you using the most up-to-date version of Paramount Plus on your Samsung TV. To do this, head to your TV’s app store, locate the Paramount Plus app, and ensure it is updated to the latest version. Developers regularly release updates to address bugs and improve functionality, so it’s possible that this can fix any issues you’re experiencing.

5. Clear the Paramount Plus app cache

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Cached data can sometimes cause apps to misbehave. Navigate to the app settings on your Samsung TV, find the Paramount Plus app, and clear its cache. This action won’t delete your account or saved preferences but may help resolve performance issues.

Here’s how to clear the cache file for your Paramount Plus app: Navigate to the Settings option on your television’s home screen.

option on your television’s home screen. Select the Support tab.

tab. Select Self Diagnosis .

. Select TV Device Manager .

. Click on Clean Now under both the Memory Boost and Clear Running Apps sections.

under both the and sections. After the process finishes, select Show App List under Manage Storage .

under . Scroll through your apps list until you find Paramount Plus. Under the app, select View Details. Here, there should be a Clear Cache option.

6. Reinstall Paramount Plus on your Samsung TV Uninstall the Paramount Plus app and then reinstall it from the app store. This process ensures that you have a clean installation and can fix any corrupted files causing the app to malfunction.

7. Update Samsung smart TV software

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Keep your Samsung TV’s operating system up to date. Manufacturers release software updates to improve performance, fix bugs, and enhance compatibility. Check for system updates in your TV settings and install any available updates. To update your Samsung Smart TV software, simply do the following: From the Home menu, select Settings > Support > Software update

Doing so will update your Smart TV to the latest version.

8. Reset the Samsung Smart hub It’s also possible that the Samsung Smart hub needs to be reset. This can refresh the system and potentially resolve issues affecting the Paramount Plus app. Here’s how to do so: From your TV’s main menu, select Settings .

. Select Support .

. Select Self Diagnosis .

. Select Reset Smart Hub. Wait for your Samsung TV to reset, which should take a minute. After it finishes, reset your TV. You will be prompted to accept the Smart Hub’s terms & conditions. After doing so, reopen the Paramount Plus app to see if the issue has been fixed.

9. See if the Paramount Plus server is down It’s very possible that the issue isn’t with your device or local connection but with the servers themselves. Visit the Paramount Plus website or check its official social media channels for announcements about server maintenance or outages. If the servers are down, you might need to wait until they are back online.

10. Update your Samsung TV’s date and time

Samsung

Incorrect date and time settings can affect app functionality. Ensure that your TV’s date and time are accurate, as this information is often used for content verification. To change your television’s date and time, do the following: Navigate to Settings > General > System Manager > Time > Clock

Check and see if your system’s clock mode is set to Auto. Additionally, check to see that the time and date are accurate to your local time. If it’s incorrect, make sure your TV is properly connected to the internet.

11. Check your Paramount Plus subscription Verify that your Paramount Plus subscription is active and not experiencing any billing issues. If you aren’t currently a subscriber to Paramount Plus, you won’t be able to access the app.

12. Factory reset your Samsung TV

Samsung

If all else fails, consider a factory reset of your Samsung TV. This should be a last resort, as it will erase all of your settings and preferences. Make sure to back up any essential data before proceeding. Here’s how to factory reset your Samsung TV: For models from 2019 to 2023: Navigate to Settings > General > Reset and then enter the reset PIN. Click on Reset again to finalize the process.

Navigate to and then enter the reset PIN. Click on Reset again to finalize the process. For models between 2016 and 2018: Navigate to Settings > Support > Self-Diagnosis > Reset and then reset PIN and select Reset again.

13. Reach out to Samsung or Paramount Plus tech support If you still haven’t managed to fix the issue after trying all of the above, then consider contacting the customer support teams of Samsung and Paramount Plus. Their tech support should be able to provide personalized assistance and guidance based on your specific situation.

By following these steps, you increase the chances of resolving the issue of Paramount Plus not working issue on your Samsung TV. Remember, patience is key, and if all else fails, the support teams are there to help you get back to enjoying your favorite content seamlessly.

