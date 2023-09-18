Panos Panay suddenly exits Microsoft (Update: Could be headed to Amazon)

Update, September 18, 2023 (03:18 PM ET): A new report from Bloomberg suggests Panos Panay might be headed to Amazon after his abrupt departure from Microsoft. If so, this would likely mean Panay would be much more focused on hardware rather than software. As of now, this is just a rumor, but we’d expect a full confirmation in the coming days.

Original article, September 18, 2023 (11:37 AM ET): Microsoft Windows and Surface hardware events are about to be a whole lot different. We’ve learned today, via The Verge, that Panos Panay is leaving Microsoft. Panay was known for his off-the-cuff and low-key style of presenting new products. He is also the person most directly responsible for the development of Windows 11.