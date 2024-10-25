Here's when Oxygen OS 15 is coming to your OnePlus device

TL;DR OnePlus has shared its Oxygen OS 15 rollout timeline, but only for the Open Beta program.

Open Betas will begin with current flagships this month and extend into 2025 to cover all supported devices.

The company mentions that the stable release timeline depends on feedback from the open beta program.

OnePlus announced Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15 yesterday. This update brings several marquee features, such as Circle to Search and Open Canvas, to more devices. As we note in our Oxygen OS 15 review, the update is a reassuring step forward, but the company still trails behind the competition when it comes to AI features. OnePlus had shared that the first betas would begin on the OnePlus 12 this month, and now, the company has announced its wider rollout plan.

As per the official announcement, OnePlus has shared plans for Open Betas, noting that the timeline for stable releases will be based on feedback from the betas. We presume the OnePlus 13 will launch globally with the first stable Oxygen OS 15 build, after which other devices can look forward to getting the new update in the stable branch.

OnePlus had mentioned that the Open Beta for the OnePlus 12 is coming on October 30, but now we know that the 12R is also included in the first wave. The second wave of devices includes the OnePlus Open foldable and Pad 2 tablet, with their first open betas expected in November.

The third wave will include older flagships like the OnePlus 11 series and recent devices in OnePlus’s mid-range and budget Nord lineup. Older flagships like the OnePlus 10 series and older Nord devices can expect to see the first open betas in 2025.

When can you expect the stable releases? As mentioned, OnePlus is not committing to a fixed timeline for the stable release. Based on historical trends, the open beta program can last anywhere between one and three months, more if there are many bugs that need squashing. The company also mentions that the timeline for open betas will vary depending on the country, and respective carriers will determine updates to carrier-exclusive models.

OnePlus also mentioned that AI features will begin rolling out by the end of November. Some AI features will be restricted to certain models to “ensure optimal performance.”

What's your favorite Oxygen OS 15 feature? 392 votes New Shelf cards and third-party app support 16 % Design changes: Icons, Gaussian Blur, and more 23 % OnePlus OneTake 16 % Open Canvas on candy bar phones 9 % Share with iPhone 8 % AI features 15 % Intelligent Search 3 % Circle to Search 11 %

What do you think about OnePlus’s Oxygen OS 15 rollout plans? Does it align with your expectations? Let us know in the comments below!

