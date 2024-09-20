OxygenOS 15 could make your OnePlus phone more iPhone-like

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It sounds like the skin could get plenty of iOS-like features, much like OPPO’s Color OS 15.

OnePlus phones run the Oxygen OS skin, and we’re expecting Oxygen OS 15 to launch before the end of the year. Now, a new leak has revealed some apparent features.

SmartPrix reports that Oxygen OS 15 will offer a separate control center and notification shade, much like Apple’s iOS, although you can apparently switch back to the legacy option. This would nevertheless be a polarizing decision in light of Android offering a unified notification shade/quick settings menu for over a decade now. However, it’s believed that Android 16 could offer separate screens as well.

The apparent iOS-inspired features don’t stop here, though. The OnePlus skin will purportedly gain an iOS-like volume panel, featuring a large slider that turns into a narrow one after you tap a volume button. Oxygen OS 15 is also tipped to get a Dynamic Island-style feature as well as Live Photos (or Living Images to give Nokia its credit).

What else is coming to Oxygen OS 15? SmartPrix adds that the new OnePlus skin will offer extensive lock screen customization, complete with a depth effect for a 3D lock screen, clock customization, and some presets to choose from. Finally, the outlet says you can access the Never Settle easter egg by tapping “1+” in the calculator app and “=”.

If these features all sound familiar, that’s because Oxygen OS is based on OPPO’s Color OS, and Color OS 15 is rumored to gain most of these features too. We really hope OPPO and OnePlus bring more original features to the table, though. OPPO will release Color OS 15 next month in China, so we’ll have a good idea of what to expect then.

